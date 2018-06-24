June is Pride Month, and while we’re all living our happiest rainbow lives, the silence from the White House has been deafening. For the second year in a row, President Donald Trump has not proclaimed his support for LGBTQ Pride. But one member of the Trump family is not towing the party line: Tiffany Trump.
Tiffany shared videos on her Instagram stories of herself getting ready to attend the 2018 Pride Parade in New York City. She’s seen decking out a denim vest with Pride-themed glitter paint, which is very punk rock of her. She also posed for a photo with her reported bestie, fashion designer Andrew Warren, while they were on their way to the parade. She also appears in Warren’s Instagram stories, as they attend Pride festivities at New York’s Soho House. Clearly, this Trump is down with the LGBTQ community.
Earlier this year, Trump scaled back safety protections for incarcerated transgender people. He also directed the Department of Defense to impose enlistment limitations on transgender service members; the new policy effective bans transgender people from serving if they have begun any medical efforts to confirm their gender. He also fired the entire White House HIV/AIDS advisory council, and has actively campaigned against the Affordable Care Act even though more people than ever are managing their HIV/AIDS with medication. Happy Pride, Tiffany!
