While there wasn’t much a market for plus-sized models when Jones appeared on the scene, things have changed — just take a look at one of the most recognisable working models today, Ashley Graham. Since being scouted in a mall in 2000 when she was 13, Graham has steadily been raising her profile. For the past 18 years, Graham has been everywhere, becoming the de-facto face of the body-positive movement. Just this year, Graham made her debut in Vogue Italia, in a series of unretouched photos, and also broke barriers by being the first plus model to appear within Sports Illustrated. She’s walking in high fashion shows alongside Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber now, and also the (lucrative) face of commercial brands like Lane Bryant, Revlon, Marina Rinaldi, and Swimsuits For All. The 30-year-old is not only vocal about her own journey in accepting her body, but also outspoken about why the fashion industry should serve plus women, considering that 67% of American women are a size 14 or above. In 2017, American Vogue gave Ashley Graham a cover declaring “no norm is the new norm,” making it official: she is the voice of a movement.