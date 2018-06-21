The First Suspect Has Been Arrested For Murder Of Controversial Rapper XXXTentacion

On Monday, rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in his car while leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida. According to The Daily Beast, the first suspect, 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams, has been taken into custody for the murder.
The outlet reports that Williams was charged with murder without premeditation, violation of probation, and driving without a valid license — on top of the five-year probation he was serving for grand theft auto, and his previous temporary injunction for domestic violence.
The public reaction to XXXTentacion's, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, murder has been nuanced, since the 20-year-old rapper had been on the receiving end of serious allegations of physical and sexual abuse from his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala.
i know y’all don’t fuck w me, but this isn’t about me. just please stop tagging me in disrespectful threads and arguments. i honestly don’t care for any of the hype. i lost someone close to me. leave me alone.— bloodsucca (@hisl0nelystar) June 19, 2018
"I honestly don’t care for any of the hype," she wrote. "I lost someone close to me. Leave me alone."
"It’s disgusting that people are speaking for me," she added. "I don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, i didn’t lose my life. He did. It’s permanent. I’m still here. Like how do you think that makes me feel? Everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! No, i’m broken."
Ayala's GoFundMe, which she set up to raise money for a procedure to repair nerve damage and a fracture near her eye as a result of the alleged abuse, has raised almost $10,000 since Onfroy's death.
