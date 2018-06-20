Eva Longoria gave birth to her first child, a boy named Santiago Enrique Bastón, Tuesday night. Longoria shared the first photo of her son with Hola magazine.
"We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," Longoria told the outlet.
Longoria, 43, was previously married to Spurs point guard Tony Parker from 2007 to 2010. In 2016, she married José Antonio Bastón Patiño, the president of Televisa, a massive Latin American media company. In December of 2017, Longoria announced that she and Bastón were expecting their first child. (Longoria also took Bastón's last name — technically, she is Eva Longoria Bastón.) Bastón has three children from a previous marriage.
Throughout her pregnancy, Longoria has been busy. She was an active member of the Time's Up initiative last year, and is a founder of the Macro Episodic Lab, a collaborative effort with the Black List to produce pilots by writers of color. She founded the project alongside The Chi creator Lena Waithe.
On top of all that, Longoria starred in the comedy Overboard alongside Anna Faris earlier this year. In just two months, she'll appear in the ensemble comedy Dog Days. Plus, there's her star on the Hollywood walk of fame. Somewhere in there, Longoria found the time to grow and develop a small baby boy, which she's said she'll raise as a feminist.
"I'm so excited I'll be having a boy, because I think we need more good men in this world," Longoria said in a Loreal ad for International Women's Day. "My son will be surrounded by very strong, educated, powerful women, and I think it's important that he see those types of role models in his life so he knows how to support it, [and] how to applaud it."
Congratulations are in order! Peep the newest member of the Longoria Bastón family, below.
