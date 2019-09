New Music To Know This Week: Alessia Cara Grows, Nicki & Ariana Chill, & More

Luis Fonsi is out here looking for his second Song of the Summer crown with "Calypso," and while I have some doubts about him taking it this year, this song is a bop. Also, let's talk for a minute about Stefflon Don , who was just named as a member of (and was the only woman to be included in) XXL's Freshman Class. For the haters who kept asking who "the female" was on the list and otherwise tried to drag her down: She's on a future crossover hit here (not to mention her Hot 100 track with Halsey). The only way not to know Stefflon Don is to have your head up your ass. She's talented AF, so credit where credit is due, my men.