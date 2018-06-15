IRL Besties Jonathan Van Ness & Margaret Cho Tell Us Their Best Pride Stories

Van Ness This is why visibility is so important. Before Blockbuster died (RIP, she had her moment), I grew up in this town of 30,000 people on the Mississippi River, right? Notorious C.H.O. was like the only thing I ever straight up shoplifted. I'm so sorry — I fucked you out of your royalties — but my mom wouldn’t get it for me! I think I saw a special that you did on Comedy Central. And I remember feeling, oh my God. I had never seen someone talk about sexuality like that. Finally, there was someone who I could see elements of myself in. Not that I was a bisexual Asian woman, but I was like, ‘oh, she makes things that I'm really scared of seem like it might be totally okay.’ And then I was just obsessed with her forever. This is really meta, but that’s an exact reason why visibility is important. Because I had no one to look to at all.