Now You Can Buy A Replica Of Meghan Markle’s Reception Dress

Before we could even catch our breath after the Duchess of Sussex, née Meghan Markle, stunned both the fashion industry and the royal family (including now-husband Prince Harry) in a Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown, she switched it up in a sleek halter gown with an open back. It was the work of designer Stella McCartney, who, in a statement, said she was “proud and honoured to have been chosen” to represent British design.
Markle debuted the second look as she and new husband Harry departed Windsor Castle for their reception, hosted by the Prince of Wales at Frogmore House. After waving goodbye to onlookers, the couple drove away in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero bearing a custom licence plate that read E190518, their wedding date. She completed her look with nude mesh Aquazzura shoes that featured baby blue-painted soles, an aquamarine ring that once belonged to Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, and a diamond and opal-encrusted Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara, a loan from Queen Elizabeth II.
Okay, so maybe you don’t have any royal heirlooms to accompany you down the aisle, but it turns out you can wear a similar dress, thanks to McCartney, who is selling replicas of the gown — 46 to be specific. Elle notes that the designer will be making 23 replicas of Markle’s reception dress in lily white, and 23 in onyx black. The dresses will retail for £3,500 and will be available in McCartney’s London flagship store. And if you are interested in purchasing one, you will need to reach out to an email address (listed here) to solicit a shopping appointment.
And if you aren’t able to get your hands on the gown, a representative for McCartney’s brand told The Telegraph that the designer plans to launch a special bridal collection in spring 2019.
Advertisement