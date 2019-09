Now You Can Buy A Replica Of Meghan Markle’s Reception Dress

Okay, so maybe you don’t have any royal heirlooms to accompany you down the aisle, but it turns out you can wear a similar dress, thanks to McCartney, who is selling replicas of the gown — 46 to be specific. Elle notes that the designer will be making 23 replicas of Markle’s reception dress in lily white, and 23 in onyx black. The dresses will retail for £3,500 and will be available in McCartney’s London flagship store. And if you are interested in purchasing one, you will need to reach out to an email address ( listed here ) to solicit a shopping appointment.