If You're Wondering What The Clermont Twins Do, They're Now Designing Accessories

“Our whole brand is about us as twins, but we each bring our individual looks and styles to the table,” Shannon says. The two are true identical twins and don’t have their own respective accounts outside their shared one. But even speaking to the sisters on the phone, you notice that each has their own vibe, likely harmonising to create the visual allure that is the Clermont Twins. “We’ve always had our own style, but we never took photos. Instagram and creating content to show our style changed everything.”