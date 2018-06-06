Kate Spade’s Brother-in-Law David Spade Mourns Her Death In Moving Statement

David Spade, who is related to late designer Kate Spade through marriage, mourned his sister-in-law on Instagram yesterday in a moving statement. Spade shared a blurry photograph of himself and the designer at Christmas.
"Fuzzy picture but i love it," Spade wrote. "Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard."
He added, "I still cant [sic] believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on."
Kate Spade, née Kate Noel Brosnahan, married Andy Spade, David's brother, in 1994. David, an SNL alum and the voice behind the llama in The Emperor's New Groove, sometimes appeared on red carpets alongside Kate. In 2002, Kate appeared as a guest on David's sitcom Just Shoot Me.
He shared another statement on Twitter, this one alongside a photo of Kate at his book signing.
"I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don't think everyone knew how fucking funny she was," he said.
Kate died by suicide Tuesday, June 5. She was 55. "We at Kate Spade New York just learned of the incredibly sad news that Kate Spade has passed," a representative for Kate Spade New York told Business of Fashion yesterday. "Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time."
See David's two statements, below.
Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how fucking funny she was... Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on pic.twitter.com/2kRPvGvj8w— David Spade (@DavidSpade) June 6, 2018
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
