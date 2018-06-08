How To Edit Your Instagram Stories So They Look Magnificent

Are you curious about how the people you follow on Instagram manage to get their Stories looking so dignified?
Because while yours may look like a random selection of poorly filmed clips of dogs, friends and a pigeon you saw that looked funny, somehow, Influencers manage to make their Stories look like a professional operation.
And that's because they're using apps to edit them. Which is in one way, depressing – downloading a whole other app to elevate a video of a dog to the Instagram equivalent of Crufts – but in another way, heartening. Because it means you've got the power to do exactly the same with yours.
There are plenty of apps out there which provide a Stories editing service, setting you up with a 9:16 ratio template (the Insta Stories size) and a whole host of borders, filters, texts and backgrounds which go far beyond the editing options offered in Stories itself.
Click through our slideshow of the best apps to help make your Stories look amazing. But if you're taking social media seriously, please remember to keep an eye on your mental health. Getting sucked in is super easy, but getting out is harder. Instagram is just a game, and no game is worth losing sleep over. Use these apps to make your dog look fly, then put your phone down and go and hug a human for a bit. Your brain will thank you for it.