West, an insider in the Kardashianverse, didn’t add any nuance or deeper context to the headlines we read. There were no pleas for the privacy of his family or even a line to suggest that followers of the famous krew perhaps misunderstood what was going on behind the scenes. Instead, he responded to the tea just as it was served to us. He pandered to those among us who express ourselves in Instagram comments and how we felt about their drama. I don’t know what conversations he’s having with his family offline and off the mic, but on Ye at least, West keeps up with the Kardashians just like the rest of us.