Kanye West, the man who has spent the better part of this month setting the internet on fire with his controversial opinions on Donald Trump and slavery, has delivered on some of the promises he made fans on Twitter. Two of the albums that he tweeted release dates for have come out as scheduled, including Pusha-T's DAYTONA and his own 7-track project, Ye, which dropped Friday. Despite the album’s brevity, there is no shortage of content to be picked apart and thinkpiece’d. On his eighth studio album, West is very honest about his struggles with suicidal thoughts and bipolar disorder. He is dreading North West growing up to become a sexual being in the age of the internet. He also name drops a bunch of celebrities and their own scandals, like the accusations of sexual assault and misconduct hurled at Trump and Russell Simmons . His own in-laws are not immune to Yeezy’s commentary, and on the subject of the KarJenners, his thoughts aren’t that different from ours.