A Republican Congressman Wants To Teach Women About Gardening & Weight Loss

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Florida Republican, is planning to hold a Women's Summit on 9th June that he's billing as "an opportunity for women to learn about relevant topics that have a direct impact on their lives," according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Some of the topics the summit will address, according to its coral-pink flyer? Gardening and losing weight. It will feature "local and national experts" on other topics like "a woman's guide to financial planning," mental health, faith, identity theft, and "maximising social media presence" (presented by Facebook). The keynote speaker will be University of South Florida President Judy Genshaft, who will discuss "the secrets of her success." (The only thing it's missing is Cupcake Decor 101 and How To Organise Your Pinterest Boards More Efficiently.)
In a statement to the Tampa Bay Times, Bilirakis said that he had crowdsourced the topics from a former event. "I try very hard to allow ideas and agendas to be driven by the people I serve," Bilirakis said. "I've always said the best ideas come from the people."
Two decades in office & now @RepGusBilirakis holds his first ever “women’s summit”? Quite a shameless election-year stunt considering his anti-woman voting record—he voted against Violence Against Women Act, Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, etc—& refusal to denounce Trump’s misogyny. pic.twitter.com/6oHlXd8qtU— Chris Hunter (@ChrisHunterFL) May 30, 2018
Chris Hunter, one of Bilirakis' Democratic opponents in the election in Florida's 12th Congressional District — traditionally a Republican stronghold — called the summit "a shameless election-year stunt" considering the Congressman's voting record on women's issues.
Bilirakis voted against reauthorising the Violence Against Women Act in 2013 and against the Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act in 2009. His spokesperson Summer Robertson told the Tampa Bay Times that he supported the original VAWA but did not approve its reauthorisation because "the final version of the bill diverted a large amount of funding from domestic violence programs to sexual assault programs without any substantial proof or coherent argument that such a transfer would lead to more convictions or greater protections for women."
The Congressman has also voted with President Trump's positions on the issues 97.4% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight. This means he's in favour of repealing the Affordable Care Act, banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, and denying funds to health centres that perform abortions.
We reached out to Gus Bilirakis' spokesperson and will update this story when we hear back.
