What We Really Think Of Tarte's New Darker Foundations And Concealers

Yesterday, the brand announced 15 new shades of its Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Foundation, all ranging from tan to deep. Nine of the 16 new shades for its Creaseless Concealers are tan to deep as well. "We recognise that we failed to represent all Tartelettes the way we needed to," a representative for the brand tells Refinery29. "We looked at our full complexion range and product timeline and worked internally to pull up several future foundation and concealer launches." To make sure that everyone was included, they swatched and tested it all on the Tarte team, as well as friends and family members. This led to the introduction of a new undertone, golden, which is suitable for olive skin tones.