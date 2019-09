What We Really Think Of Tarte's New Darker Foundations And Concealers

It's hard to believe that in this day and age, we still have to have the inclusive cosmetics conversation... but here we are. There are so many brands that continue to miss the mark when it comes to doing right by all of its customers — and Tarte is owning up to its part. When the brand dropped its long-awaited Shape Tape foundation earlier this year, fans and friends of the brand were rightfully upset to see another shade range that failed to consider the ends of the spectrum. But Tarte is vowing to change — and actually putting its money where its mouth is.