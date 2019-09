There seems, to me, that there is a particular style of perp walk among famous and wealthy men who prey on women and who believe they are untouchable. They’re sending a message. They hold their heads high. They exude annoyance at being made to bother with such plebeian rituals as arrests and arraignments. We saw it with Dominique Strauss-Kahn who was accused of sexually assaulting a hotel worker in 2011, and whose perp walk, as he was pulled off an airplane attempting to leave the United States, sparked indignity around the world. We saw it even with Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh, who went to his death convinced he was a martyr and who stood rigid and unapologetic as he was escorted in front of the media.