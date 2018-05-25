This Heroic Woman Voted In The Irish Abortion Referendum While In Labour

Natalie Gil
The people of Ireland are going to great lengths to vote in the referendum to overturn the country's eighth amendment today, which effectively outlaws abortion. Many have travelled #HomeToVote halfway across the globe, while others are going to a lot of trouble closer to home.
Case in point: one pregnant woman left the hospital midway through labour this morning to have her say. Páraic Ó Súilleabháin, who himself is supporting the repeal campaign, alerted the world to his "badass" partner's heroism on Twitter, even posting video footage of the momentous occasion.
"Well my badass of a partner decided mid induction in her pjs to get to the polling station from the labour ward to vote," he tweeted. "Hopefully the baby won't be born in the station! #emotionalday @Together4yes #Repeal8th #repeal #8thAmendment #TogetherForYes #together4Yes."
Tweeting from the hospital earlier in the morning, he said he was "thinking of Savita [Halappanavar] and all the others," who had suffered as a result of Ireland's strict abortion laws. "Let's get this corrected once and for all," he added. 31-year-old Indian dentist Savita Halappanavar became the face of the country's campaign for abortion rights after her death in Galway, Ireland, in 2012. She was denied an abortion in the midst of a five-day natural miscarriage, during which time she developed sepsis and died.
Ó Súilleabháin's tweet has received around 600 retweets and more than 2,6oo likes as of Friday afternoon, and his partner is being roundly praised online, with some calling her a "yes hero".
The polls close at 10pm tonight local time and the result is expected to be close, with the latest opinion polls indicating a Yes victory, however the country's undecided voters could swing the vote. The result will be announced late Saturday afternoon.
