A report from the ACLU finds that one in six American hospital beds are in Catholic-affiliated facilities which prohibit giving certain types of reproductive care to women. Catholic-affiliated hospitals may refuse to provide services that are essential — even life-saving — to women of childbearing age, such as contraception, sterilization, infertility treatments, or abortion, when the life of the woman is in danger.The Catholic Church prohibits contraception and abortion in almost all cases. The catechism of the Church teaches that abortion is contrary to moral law. “Formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense,” according to the Vatican website. The Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services, set by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, dictate provision of care at Catholic healthcare facilities and forbid many types of contraceptive care.“Because of these rules, many Catholic hospitals across this country are withholding emergency care from patients who are in the midst of a miscarriage or experiencing other pregnancy complication,” the ACLU release reads.