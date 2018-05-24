Irish People Are Sharing Photos Of Their Journey #HomeToVote In The Abortion Referendum

Natalie Gil
With less than a day to go until Ireland's historic referendum on whether or not to repeal the country's Eighth Amendment, which gives a woman and a foetus equal right to life and effectively outlaws abortion, emotions are running high on both sides of the argument.
The stakes are high and in recent days Irish people have been travelling home from all over the world to cast their votes, taking to social media to document their journeys and reasoning via the #HomeToVote hashtag.
People planning on voting to repeal the amendment have been particularly vocal in sharing their accounts, with many travelling halfway across the world to make their voices heard. They're travelling from as far afield as Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Bali, Queensland, Sydney, Tokyo, Costa Rica, Bangkok and Hanoi.
Many others are making the journey from continental Europe, from Sweden, the Netherlands, and Belgium.
Some shared tales of the financial sacrifice they and their loved ones were making to #VoteYes, but many said it paled in comparison to the cost many Irish women (until only recently) have had to pay – in some cases up to £2,000 – to access abortion services at private clinics in England.
The mass migration back to Ireland to repeal the amendment mirrors the trip many made to vote in the country's 2015 referendum that legalised same-sex marriage.
If Yes prevails in the vote, the results of which will be announced late Friday evening and into Saturday morning, Ireland's proposed abortion bill will allow abortions up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy. In the event of a No vote, the country's strict abortion laws will remain in place.
