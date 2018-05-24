The Real Reasons People Are Obsessing Over Instagram's Mute Feature

That "drama" is not unique to the influencer community. It's something anyone who has ever been asked did you see my post? or why didn't you like my vacation photos? can relate to. As social media has become a bigger part of our lives, the expectation is not just that we'll stay up to date on what our tier one friends — the ones we actually text with on a regular basis and see in person — are up to, but also the "friends" in tiers two, three, and four. (Tier four is made up of the people you follow, but need more than two minutes to remember how you know them or why you follow them in the first place.)