Chicago Is The Mirror Image Of Saint In New Kim K Instagram

Kim Kardashian is strategic. She parcels out our glimpses of her adorable children very carefully. If you post a photo of your cute kids every day, your friends and fans are going to stop paying attention to them. We’ve all learned this from our own social media accounts, even if we only have friends, not fans (but in a way, aren’t our friends also our fans?). Today must have been marked on Kardashian’s calendar as one of those special days, because her Instagram followers were blessed with a glimpse of two of her children, Saint and new baby Chicago.
Look! Look at this photo. Two-year-old Saint is hugging his 4-month-old sister and smiling blissfully. He’s wearing Mickey Mouse pyjamas (we’re checking to see if they come in adult sizes). Chicago is staring at the camera, looking cute as hell but also reminiscent of adorable baby Saint. Originally, Kardashian captioned the photo, “He loves her so much” (we have receipts in our team Slack room, plus alerts set whenever she posts), but she changed it to “Sometimes we all need hugs.” And it’s true! We do. As a wise man once said, “All you need is love.” Hugs are a sign of love.
Four days ago, we were gifted with another photo of the West kids, only that time it was Saint and his older sister North in a tub. On May 13, Kardashian shared a photo of herself with all three of her children. Saint is in his Mickey PJs again. North is in leopard print. According to the caption, the kids had to be bribed with lollipops to stay still for the pic. Kim Kardashian: She’s just like us and not above using candy as bribery for a photo op.
Elsewhere in Kardashian-Jenner offspring land, Kylie Jenner offers rare glimpses of Stormi on Instagram. Khloé shared the first video of baby True on Instagram earlier in May — complete with Snapchat filter. Kourtney shares photos of her kids all the time. Rob loves to share photos of Dream.
This has been today's reminder that the Kardashians' kids are really, really cute, and you can keep up with them on — where else? — social media.
