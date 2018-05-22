Chicago Is The Mirror Image Of Saint In New Kim K Instagram

Kim Kardashian is strategic. She parcels out our glimpses of her adorable children very carefully. If you post a photo of your cute kids every day, your friends and fans are going to stop paying attention to them. We’ve all learned this from our own social media accounts, even if we only have friends, not fans (but in a way, aren’t our friends also our fans?). Today must have been marked on Kardashian’s calendar as one of those special days, because her Instagram followers were blessed with a glimpse of two of her children, Saint and new baby Chicago.