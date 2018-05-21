Fans Are Living For Cardi B's Kill Bill Vibes In "Be Careful"

Apparently, the possibility of becoming the subject of a scathing verse isn't the only reason not to cheat on Cardi B. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper's new music video for "Be Careful" reminds her man (Migos' Offset, we presume?) that there's a lot to lose should you step out — like, err, maybe even life.
Cardi B's new video for "Be Careful" is not a threat, it's a warning... and a damn good one. The video, which some are calling out as homage to Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill, shows Cardi rocking a gorgeous white dress (with hair to match) as she weds the love of her life. Cut to just a minute or so later, and the video takes a much darker turn. Gone is the wedding dress, which is replaced with funeral garb... because Cardi's less-than-loyal hubby didn't last long in their marriage.
Has an ode to a cheating beau ever been more beautiful? Check out these lyrics:
"The only man, baby, I adore/I gave you everything, what's mine is yours/I want you to live your life of course/But I hope you get what you dyin' for/Be careful with me, do you know what you doin'?/Whose feelings that you hurtin' and bruisin'?/You gon' gain the whole world/But is it worth the girl that you're losin'?"
It's worth wondering if "Be Careful" comes from a deeply personal place — after all, Cardi and fiancé Offset's relationship is often plagued with rumours of infidelity. However, she told Cosmopolitan back in February that the rumours don't phase her much.
"I don't have low self-esteem…I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don't got to explain why. I'm not your property," Cardi told the outlet. "I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision… It’s not right, what he fucking did — but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."
Whether or not Cardi is serious about offing Offset should he step out (umm, pretty sure she's being hyperbolic, right?) fans are living for this revenge fantasy.
It's Cardi's world, and we all just exist in it. Check out the video below:
