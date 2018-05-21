The Cash Me Ousside Girl Just Compared Herself To Cardi B

Cash Me Ousside Girl is nominated for Best Female Rapper at the Billboard Music Awards tonight, and that's not even the craziest thing about this story. In an interview with Refinery29's Arianna Davis and Emily Curl, the meme-turned-musician (real name Danielle Bregoli) compared herself to certified Gold album-holder and fellow nominee Cardi B.
Asked if she has any musical inspirations, Bregoli answered: "I don't really have any musical inspirations, I don't really look up to anyone in music. The only person I could really say is Cardi, because we were both really controversial and hated, and now we're like 'Fuck you, I don't really care what you think."
The 15-year-old, who famously got her start as a guest on Dr. Phil, recently made a pivot towards rap under the stage name Bhad Bhabie. And though it might seem like an unlikely career choice, her deal with Atlantic Records, and nomination tonight is proof that Bregoli's got some major fans. Her first hit single "Hi Bich," was followed up with songs like "Wachu Know," "I Got It," and a collab with Lil' Yachty, "Gucci Flip Flops."
And to be fair, Bregoli isn't the first to make that Cardi B comparison. Back in September 2017, The Fader described "Hi Bich" as " delightfully post-'Bodak Yellow': an ominous skeletal beat, a bunch of witty bars, and some expertly slicked-down edges."
Rounding out the nominees in the Best Female Rapper category are Cardi and Nicki Minaj, who recently resolved (we think) their own drama. Still, think what you will about Bregoli, or her music, the truth is that there aren't enough female artists represented at music awards shows for us to start pitting them against each other. "I want to have my own career," Bregoli said in the interview. "I don't want to mimic someone else's career, I want to do what I do."
We have to respect a woman who knows what she wants, and does what needs to be done to get there. Cardi and Nicki would approve of that.
