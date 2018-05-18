After appearing briefly as Lady Liberty in his video for "This Is America," Donald Glover is returning the favour and playing the Adam to SZA's Eve in her video for "Garden (Say It Like Dat)." Honestly, we are not worthy enough to receive this heavenly video, but we will have to figure out our penance at a later date because all we can do today is play this one on repeat.
The clip, directed by Karena Evans, who recently helmed Drake's "Nice For What" video, is a magical romp through the Garden of Eden via the female gaze. And oooh is it sexy to watch these two come together in this natural light. As SZA (real name, Solana Rowe) sings an ode to the man who says he loves her like he really means it, we get to see her cuddle up with Glover, who looks like he really gets it. Yes, Glover is just upping that internet boyfriend status of his with this performance.
Advertisement
Glover isn't the only cameo in this video from her debut CTRL, in fact, you'll see SZA's mum, Audrey Rowe, in all-white at the two and a half minute mark playing God. And if that shot of SZA and her mum having a real moment doesn't move you to tears, I don't know what's wrong with you.
When teasing the clip last week on Mother's Day, SZA dedicated it to her mum. "Need u for the old me..Need u for my sanity..need u to remind me where I come from...Mommy u mean more than energy provides," she wrote. "My Ace .My apex . My co designer." Also, a collaborator since Rowe is also present on CTRL, helping SZA find her way.
In an interview with Vulture, SZA said her mum "has spent her whole life living in openness and acceptance and I really never understood.” And on her debut it was clear she was not only trying to understand her mum better, but how her mum had influenced her.
Stick around until the very end of the "Garden" video and you'll get a little bit of wisdom from SZA's mum. "You don't have shit to say to me, I ain't got shit to say to you," she says, getting a chuckle out of her daughter. "You stand your ground."
Two months ago, SZA shared a text from her mum with some fire advice about what to do when you're feeling overwhelmed by life. "Focus only on the NOW," she wrote. Right now, we're just focused on watching this video again and again.
Some fire words from mommy I wanted share for whoever needs em ? pic.twitter.com/9QcCmiwws5— SZA (@sza) March 20, 2018
Advertisement