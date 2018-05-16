Have you seen the news?? I am a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force!! ??‍♀️??? (swipe to read more). We are working to understand the biases/barriers affecting underrepresented groups in the music business, and in the Recording Academy specifically. I’m so unbelievably honored to be a part of this. Stay tuned. Cause boy oh boy have I got a lot to say... change is comin ? suggestions for the Task Force from the public can be entered here: http://www.grammy.com/taskforcefeedback

A post shared by Cam (@camcountry) on May 9, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT