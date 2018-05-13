Feeling All Swiped Out? Tinder Is Working On Exciting New Features

Even if you believe in the matchmaking power of your favourite dating app, it's hard not to find the whole process a bit repetitive sometimes. Same faces, same conversation openers, same failsafe GIFS to build up a rapport.
So it's exciting to hear that leading dating app Tinder is working on a host of new features. According to a tweet shared by the company's revenue products lead Jeff Morris Jr., Tinder is trialling a new location-tracking feature which will allow users to see how close they are to one another.
This feature is presumably designed to make it easier for daters to meet up IRL at a location that's convenient for both of them. Morris Jr's tweet specifies that it's "the first of numerous opt-in location features", suggesting you'll only show your location if you choose to do so - an important safety consideration.
According to the tweet, Tinder is also testing a new feature that will enable women to send the first message, much like Bumble. This feature will be optional, too, meaning you'll still be able to use Tinder in the traditional "anyone messages first" way if you want to.
Meanwhile, Tinder is also hoping to give daters the option to add looping videos to their profiles alongside the usual pictures.
Proud of our roadmap @Tinder :— Jeff Morris Jr. (@jmj) May 11, 2018
* Feed, Loops, Places, Message First - we're releasing products at an unbelievable pace.
* New revenue feature in development & on track for second half ‘18 launch
* Most fun team effort I've ever had on a product. Can't wait to share more soon. pic.twitter.com/lPGJtD06IP
Could Tinder's new features be designed to help the app compete with Facebook Dating? Mark Zuckerberg announced its launch earlier this month, saying it will be for "building real, long-term relationships, not just hookups".
The main feature differentiating Facebook Dating from its romantic counterparts is an events option, which lets you "unlock" nearby events and see profiles for others who've also expressed interest in attending. You can then start chatting with someone you're interested in and, if all goes well, make plans to meet up at the event.
Online dating is definitely set to become more sophisticated this year, which can only be good news for those of try it regularly.
