Why Does No One Know Rita Ora's "Girls" Is A Rita Ora Song?

At first glance, I get why you might think Rita Ora's new song "Girls" is by Charli XCX. It does feature the "Boom Clap" singer, whose recent hit was titled "Boys." "Girls" is definitely a nod to that song's success, feating Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha, and Cardi B, but it is by Rita!!!! Ora!!!! A fact that pretty much everybody seems to be overlooking — but I checked the official press release. It's a Rita Ora song, and y'all are being rude.
I first noticed it when I saw this headline:
So I went hunting, and found even more examples of Ora getting shafted in the release of her own song.
Advertisement
And also:
When I lamented this fact to my peers, I was met with this audacity:
And:
And this shade:
Are you telling me you all went to Rita Ora's Spotify page, clicked the song "Girls," listened to it all the way through, and went, "IDK who sang that!"? Well, I've already alerted Ora's publicists to your crimes, and will update this post if they get back to me. In the meantime, please right your wrongs and listen to "Girls" while giving Ora the credit she deserves:
And don't even get me started on Bebe Rexha:
Advertisement