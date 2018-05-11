Exclusive: Kesha & Macklemore Will Perform At The Billboard Music Awards

Kesha and Macklemore will be taking the stage at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday, May 20, Refinery29 can exclusively reveal. Kesha, née Kesha Rose Sebert, and Macklemore, née Benjamin Haggerty, will be singing the track "Good Old Days," which appears on Macklemore's 2017 album Gemini. The T-Mobile performance will take place on the strip on the Toshiba Plaza, just outside the T-Mobile arena. T-Mobile will also provide behind-the-scenes access to Macklemore and Kesha as they prep for their performance.
This performance will mark the second televised appearance of the song. Macklemore and Kesha previously performed "Good Old Days" on Ellen. The duo will also unite this summer in a tour called "The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore."
Macklemore and Kesha join an impressive list of BBMAs performances and debuts. At the ceremony, Demi Lovato will join Christina Aguilera to debut a new song from Aguilera's upcoming album Liberation. (Liberation will arrive June 15.) Ariana Grande, whose dance-pop single "No Tears Left To Cry" is a strong contender for Song of the Summer, will open the ceremony. In addition, BTS, Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Shawn Mendes will perform. BTS will also be premiering a song at the ceremony. Lastly — and most importantly — Janet Jackson will take the stage for her first televised performance in nine years. Jackson will be receiving the 2018 ICON Award.
Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the Billboard Music Awards will air on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT. on NBC.
