Stop Saying Carrie Underwood’s Face “Looks The Same”

But here’s the thing: Whether we perceive Underwood as looking different is totally beside the point. What’s the use of qualifying someone’s personal experience — be it a superstar’s accident or an acquaintance's desire to change her appearance — based on how we feel they look? (Who hasn’t heard something along the lines of “you don’t need it” after sharing a decision to get Botox , breast augmentation, or even a hair colour change?) If the change was significant to Underwood, then it’s significant, period. And, given she's made the choice to wear makeup over her scars, we also don’t know exactly what Underwood sees when she looks in the mirror every morning. "I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste. Every day I’m feeling a little more back to normal,” she told Kotb.