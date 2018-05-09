Often, the first thing people say to you when you complain of a urinary tract infection (UTI) is to drink cranberry juice.
However, it turns out that might be spurious advice. According to new draft guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), there's not enough evidence to support the consumption of cranberry juice for urine infections.
Instead, the health body recommends simply drinking plenty of water to flush out the bacteria and taking painkillers, then reaching out to your GP for antibiotics if it doesn't clear up after a few days.
Doctors are only advised to hand out the shortest course of antibiotics for UTIs that don't improve within 48 hours, in order to prevent the infection from becoming drug resistant.
Advertisement
UTIs, which can affect your bladder (cystitis), urethra (urethritis) or kidneys (kidney infection), are extremely common, with half of all women suffering from one at some point in their lifetime.
They are caused by bacteria from poo entering the urinary tract and are particularly common after sex, so women are advised to pee as soon as possible after intercourse to reduce the risk. The NHS also advises against using condoms or diaphragms with spermicidal lube on them and recommends ones with non-spermicidal lube or using alternative contraception.
Our new guidance will help combat drug resistant urinary tract infections: https://t.co/9MzJqFa1Qo #KeepAntibioticsWorking #AntibioticResistance @PHE_uk pic.twitter.com/Y0s64vJNC9— NICE (@NICEcomms) May 8, 2018
Women should also avoid using perfumed bubble bath, soap or talcum powder, holding pee in for too long, and wearing tight jeans, tight trousers or synthetic underwear.
• The sudden urge to pee and peeing more often than normal
• Pain or burning or stinging sensation when peeing
• Smelly or cloudy pee
• Blood in your pee
• Lower tummy pain
• Feeling tired and unwell
• Pain or burning or stinging sensation when peeing
• Smelly or cloudy pee
• Blood in your pee
• Lower tummy pain
• Feeling tired and unwell
Read These Next:
Advertisement