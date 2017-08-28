6 Expert Tips To Avoid UTIs

Our obsession with cold-pressed juice aside, there is one flavor we're shy about ordering: cranberry. In fact, basically the only time we grab a bottle of this fruity concoction is when we're suffering from a urinary tract infection (UTI). As explained by Alyssa Dweck, MD, a gynecologist in New York, UTIs happen when bacteria contaminates the urethra (the opening where you urinate from). What typically follows is an array of not-fun symptoms such as a burning sensation when you pee or blood in your urine.
Chances are you're all too familiar with this information already because, as the National Institute of Health reports, between 40 and 50% of women will experience a UTI in their lifetime. Even more, getting a UTI once increases your risk of repeat infections — talk about a summer bummer. To avoid this major pain in the future, we conferred with Dr. Dweck to break down everyday habits that could leave you vulnerable.