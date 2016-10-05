Here's An Easy Way To Get Fewer UTIs

After a year, the study's authors checked pharmacy records to determine which of the participants had gotten antibiotic prescriptions, and found that 22% of the men and 34% of the women had done so. But those who exercised, even those in the "low" category who engaged in activities like walking, biking, or gardening for four hours a week or more, were 10% less likely to need antibiotics than completely sedentary people.



Exercise was most beneficial for women, and it especially seemed to prevent UTIs. For example, light exercisers were 21% less likely than sedentary people to get UTI medications, and moderate exercisers were 32% less likely.



So, when you walk to work, you could literally be taking steps toward avoiding some major discomfort down the line.