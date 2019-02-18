Avni asks about my job, my family (especially my parents and how they handle stress and anxiety) and lifestyle. I try to be honest. Within the first 10 minutes, she mentions anger. I don’t think of myself as an angry person, although the fact that I feel a bit annoyed when she says it makes me think maybe I am. And apparently, my body is telling Avni I'm angry even if my mouth is not. This isn't unusual, she says. "It’s a common pattern to find stuck tension behind the right shoulder – this relates to the liver, which emotionally is linked to anger. Often anger or frustration is not expressed outwardly, particularly for women, so it can sometimes somatize or show up on a physical level in the body." That my liver is angry comes as less of a surprise, I treat it like shit.