This ABBA Reunion Is Only Going To Disappoint You

If ABBA plays this smart, their digital avatars will be themselves in the '70s. The one good thing happening in this reunion thus far is that they've only taken the liberty of recording two new songs. I am hard-pressed to think of a band that reunited after breaking up, let alone 35 years after breaking up, and released new music that the world gave a damn about. Everyone knows reunions are about the tours, where you can play your catalog songs so the audience can sing along. There's no shortage of jams in ABBA's catalogue; I would give you my pinky toe to time travel back to Wembley Arena in 1979 to see them perform "Take a Chance on Me" from the best seat in the house.