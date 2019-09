This ABBA Reunion Is Only Going To Disappoint You

For anyone with even a whisper of doubt about the cultural significance of ABBA, allow me to remind you that you sang along to every damn song in Mamma Mia (the movie and the Broadway play), effortlessly and without having to look up a lyric. Their music is part of our DNA. For those of you who didn't read the biography (or Wikipedia), ABBA broke up after the two couples that made up the group got divorced. To say it got ugly would be like saying Fleetwood Mac seem pretty intense: understatement of the year. So it's rather surprising that they are working together, creatively, again. I would be more curious about that if it seemed they were working with any acrimony (and honestly, that's what keeps drawing us all back to Fleetwood Mac), but their song sounds sappy as hell. I'm happy they're happy, but ABBA wrote some songs with great highs about love and great lows about loss. This "happy, 35 years later" vibe does not pique my curiosity.