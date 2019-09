Emma Watson Is Now Being Drawn Into Allison Mack's Sex Cult Headlines

Uncovered by People, it appears that Mack tried to recruit Watson into NXIVM via Twitter as recently as January 2016 . Because Mack is currently under arrest, she presumably has no ability to delete these tweets, or to make her (verified) Twitter profile private, so it's easy to track her online correspondence on the site. In the series of tweets, Mack starts to tell Watson about an "amazing women's movement" that she thinks the (at the time) 25-year-old actress would "dig." Later that year, Mack bumped up her tweet to Watson on International Women's Day (a day close to Watson's personal mission statements; she is a regular at the United Nations, advocating for gender equality ). Mack said she was hoping to chat with a "fellow game-changer."