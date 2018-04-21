Australia Wants To Save The World. Will We Let It?

Standing on the shoreline at Bondi Beach, where the water is bluer than blue and everyone seems to be having a suspiciously good time, or at the crest of the hill overlooking Jurlique's lush rose gardens in Adelaide (which, Carter tells me cheerfully, the kangaroos have taken a liking to, hopping over to snatch them from their stems in the early hours of the morning), it's clear that there is an ease, and a simple, clean beauty, to the Australian way of life, to its natural resources and potent botanicals (its plants are especially hardy, since they often need to survive extreme conditions) and its extraordinary flora and fauna and landscapes and skies and largely egalitarian society and grumpy koalas munching on eucalyptus leaves. It's clear that this is a special place, and that specialness, like its fiercely environmentally-conscious principles, is worth sharing.