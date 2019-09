Australia Wants To Save The World. Will We Let It?

And while there's a certain woo-woo mystique to this vast, unique place in the middle of the ocean, a delightful detachment between Australia and the rest of the boring old world, there's also a sense of responsibility — that all of this is being done out of necessity, not a superiority complex or a competition to see who's the most eco-friendly . It is assumed, like it's assumed that you should always be wary of kangaroos crossing the road, that the environment is something that everyone wants to protect and preserve, not just those special-snowflake "environmentalists" who probably voted for Crooked Hillary. (Even the finest restaurants recycle, treat, and drink their rain water, for Christ's sake.) But can the devoutly green leanings of the world's strangest continent, 90% of which is uninhabitable, teach the rest of the globe how to do it right?