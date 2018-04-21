Two weeks to go until the @londonmarathon if you’d like to kindly donate to @heads_together charity the link is in my bio. ALSO TUNE INTO @badasswomenshr @talkradiouk in an hour. I’m live on air talking modelling, marathon and mental health. Happy weekend ? #gutsygirls

A post shared by J A D A S E Z E R (@jadasezer) on Apr 7, 2018 at 10:44am PDT