Avicii's Family Thanks His Fans For Their Support Following His Death

Update: April 23, 2018 at 4:45 p.m.
Following the outpouring of affection for Avicii expressed over the past couple of days, the singer's family released a statement of gratitude.
The statement reads, "We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs. Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honour Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world."
Original story follows.
Avicii's publicist confirmed on Friday that the Swedish DJ, whose real name is Tim Bergling, behind songs like "Levels" and "Wake Me Up" was found dead in Muscat, Oman. The cause of his death is still unknown. He was 28 years old.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," the statement, posted by Variety, reads. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."
Bergling had been struggling with health problems for some time, retiring from live performing in 2016 but returning to his website last year to tease a possible studio comeback.
"WE ALL REACH A POINT IN OUR LIVES AND CAREERS WHERE WE UNDERSTAND WHAT MATTERS THE MOST TO US. For me it’s creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do," the statement read. "Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense – the studio."
While details about his death are still scarce, many in the entertainment community have taken to social media to express their grief.
"Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do," wrote fellow DJ Calvin Harris. "My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x"
"oh no, Avicii :(" posted Glee's Kevin McHale. "He made such a massive mark on the world at such a young age. I feel so sad for his family and friends."
"I cannot express enough that @Avicii revolutionized dance music, and effortlessly," 3LAU wrote. "An unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come. We love you Tim."
