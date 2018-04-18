5 Young Female Artists That Are Going To Be Big

Refinery29 is proud to partner with University of the Arts London's Xhibit for the second year running, helping to support the next generation of creative talent.
Xhibit is the annual art exhibition, founded in 1997, showcasing the best creative talent from across all of the UAL colleges (including Central Saint Martins, London College of Fashion, London College of Communication, Camberwell College of Arts, Chelsea College of Arts, and Wimbledon College of Arts).
Xhibit is unlike any other University exhibition in that it's open to all students, from fine art first years to journalism Masters students, to those studying for a PhD. The entrants aren't given a brief, theme or medium constraints, their only requirement is that they're currently in education.
The R29 Vision Award is returning for a second year, honouring diversity and original thought in their entrants' chosen field. Judged by Refinery29's Creative Director Piera Gelardi, the winner of the R29 Vision Award will be profiled on Refinery29.
The show will feature 30 students' work and runs at 183 - 185 Bermondsey Street, London, from 19th April until 12th May.
We've selected some of our favourites from the exhibition for you here...