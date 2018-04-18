We have made the decision to suspend broadcasting until we are in a position to address the recent commentary around aspects of the station.— Radar Radio (@RadarRadioLDN) April 16, 2018
I am deeply saddened by the recent news regarding Radar Radio. Unfortunately, due to these views being so far removed from my own, this has left me with no choice but to step down as host of the breakfast show. I would like to thank all my listeners and every single guest.— snoochie shy (@snoochieshy) April 16, 2018
RE: Radar Radio— THE SLUMFLOWER (@theslumflower) April 16, 2018
It’s with great disappointment to announce that I’ll be leaving Radar Radio, where I record my monthly podcast.
I do not condone what’s surfaced regarding the mistreatment of Black Women at Radar Radio.
My past shows will still be online for you to listen back.
After 3 years at Radar I'll no longer be a part of the station. I've felt uncomfortable for too long now being a part of something that doesn't align with my values & this pushes it over the edge. Solidarity to all those who've experienced harassment of any kind in the music biz. https://t.co/meLZlin7WS— India (@indiajordan8) April 16, 2018
In light of the recent news about Radar Radio, I can no longer continue my show and I’m leaving the station with immediate effect.— ikonika (@ikonika) April 16, 2018
Following the allegations made we shall not be working with @RadarRadioLDN for future shows https://t.co/fDu6p0SHS5— Planet Mu (@Planetmurecords) April 16, 2018
Due to the news that has come to light today regarding Radar Radio, I have decided to leave the station.— Conducta (@ConductaUK) April 16, 2018
Also if you’re an artist/presenter remember these words. Get them tattooed or something.— StyleAndGrace EP OUT NOW ? (@namesbliss) April 16, 2018
You ARE the culture! I know you want a likkle shine but don’t get starry eyed because of abit of glossiness and ps. It’s never that deep pic.twitter.com/6V5ra3Kfbw
Quite gutted to say it, but I can't, in good faith, be on a platform that doesn't have its best interests towards people of diverse backgrounds.— Stricty (@strictface) April 16, 2018
Tobago Tracks will no longer be continuing our monthly show or working with @RadarRadioLDN: https://t.co/u7GTlhFcMA— Tobago Tracks (@Tobagotracks) April 16, 2018
1. Obviously we’ve left Radar— Local Action (@localactionrec) April 17, 2018
2. Shows who got dropped from Radar months back announcing that they’re leaving now - fix up
3. People with abuse cases in their closet gloating about the situation - you’re scum.
4. This whole situation is desperately sad