This Rapper Called Out R. Kelly At Coachella & Things Got Awkward

Leave it to Vince Staples to give zero fucks and call out R. Kelly during an interview at Coachella. The rapper, who last made headlines for raising money so he can "shut the fuck up forever," took a brief detour in his interview for Coachella's official YouTube channel. Staples joked that he could break speed limits and other "wild shit" after his probation was up because R. Kelly has gotten away with much worse
"Think about it," he told host Nadeska Alexis. "R. Kelly never went to jail and he's a fucking child molester. He's a child molester. I'm saying he's a child molester and he pees on people and he can't read and write and he didn't go to jail. I'm a good person, R. Kelly a piece of fucking shit. So, if piece of fucking shit R. Kelly didn't go to jail for being a child molester and peeing on people and having a human trafficking ring in Atlanta, then I'll be alright."
Advertisement
R. Kelly has been on the receiving end of a number of disturbing accusations which have been amplified during the recent #MeToo movement. The initial claims were outlined in a July 2017 report for BuzzFeed, most of which accuse Kelly of holding underage girls against their will in a "cult" that grooms them for sex. Since then, more accusations have followed, including those detailed in a BBC3 documentary R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes as well The Washington Post's most recent report detailing the claims of a woman who says Kelly gave her a sexually transmitted disease during an eight-month relationship they had when she was 19.
Kelly has denied all claims and accusations made against him.
While Staples' remarks weren't received well — Alexis attempted to steer the topic away from Kelly multiple times — bringing up one of the music industry's biggest scandals at one of the music industry's biggest events proves we're no longer content to sweep these things under the rug. Watch the full interview below (conversation about R. Kelly begins around three minutes in):
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement