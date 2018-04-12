So Theresa May admits she's not sure who's behind the awful chemical attack, but she's going to bomb Syria anyway, without the backing of Parliament. This is about to be the start of a very tragic chapter in our history. Complete and utter madness. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay— Rachael (@Rachael_Swindon) April 11, 2018
Just over 9,000 votes in a few hours. Currently 86% are opposed to Theresa May committing to dropping bombs on Syria. https://t.co/FSLM2hTn0z— Rachael (@Rachael_Swindon) April 11, 2018
No mandate from public or Parliament, no UN resolution, no genuine investigation of facts, no serious plan for what comes next for people in Syria; the UK govt has no authority to follow Trump into a possible confrontation with Russia #NotInMyNameTheresaMay pic.twitter.com/Q1Popu8KQa— LeanneWood ??????? (@LeanneWood) April 12, 2018
If as is expected, the US re-enters the Syrian conflict...and Theresa May disgracefully and arrogantly follows them without democratic process... it will cost her. Rational population see through irresponsible recklessness and faux steeliness #NotInMyNameTheresaMay— Paul Smith (@Paul_Smith82) April 11, 2018
@theresa_may how dare you? How absolutely dare you. You are a weak PM with a very weak majority and blood already on your hands. You will get a fight, but not with Syria. You'll get a fight back from within. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay— Suz Roffe #NHSLOVE ???? (@sue_roffe) April 11, 2018
When the most enthusiastic people wanting to Bomb Syria are Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Dan Hodges, that should be a sign that this is a seriously bad idea with no longer term plan. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay— ??Shlomo?? (@hapoelpolitics) April 12, 2018
They say it’s necessary to cut my school’s funding but the money appears out of thin air when they want to go to war in the Middle East. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay— Hasan Patel ? (@CorbynistaTeen) April 12, 2018
British people: “Remember #Iraq. Do NOT bomb #Syria”.— russjackson (@docrussjackson) April 11, 2018
Theresa May: “I can’t hear yooooo”!#NotInMyNameTheresaMay#FFSStopVotingTory pic.twitter.com/GqMhl9nz5u
I was 12 when Iraq kicked off. I knew it was a mistake then. I know action in Syria is a mistake now.— Man Like Mike ? (@19MF91) April 11, 2018
My enemy is not Syria. My enemy is the Tory government. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay
Have we learned nothing from Iraq??...This Isn't Thatcher and the Falklands..You won't be lauded..— Simon T James (@SJT78508478) April 11, 2018
So agree to inspectors going in and stay out.. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay
#NotInMyNameTheresaMay— Janet (@JanetHughes04) April 11, 2018
We will Occupy central London if you take the U.K. to war against Syria.
We will bring central London to a standstill @theresa_may
I was at the Iraq protests in London 15 years ago. I will do whatever it takes this time to oppose any British involvement in another preposterous, foreign intervention. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay— Richard Thomas (@RickyThomasblog) April 11, 2018