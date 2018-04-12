Story from News

Twitter Has Strong Words For Theresa May On Syria

Natalie Gil
People are tweeting in protest against Theresa May's likely decision to involve the UK in US military action against Syria.
On Saturday, a suspected chemical weapons attack in the previously rebel-held city of Douma killed more than 40 people, the BBC reported. Donald Trump seems ready to attack, tweeting on Wednesday that missiles "will be coming", although it's unclear when. On Thursday morning Trump said cryptically it "could be very soon or not so soon at all".
The prime minister today summoned the cabinet to discuss whether or not the UK will join the US in its military response, and it is believed she may be willing to go ahead without the backing of MPs, who are away from Westminster until next week, reported the BBC.
Advertisement
Many people on Twitter are outraged at the thought of UK involvement in the attack, with the hashtag #NotInMyNameTheresaMay trending countrywide on Thursday morning.
In a poll by Twitter user Rachael Swindon, posted just before 9pm on Wednesday, more than 86% of the nearly 22,000 people who had voted by Thursday morning said they were against air strikes.
Here is a sample of some of the tweets employing the hashtag to protest so far...
Many tweets drew parallels between potential action in Syria now and the Iraq war, with some suggesting UK involvement in the country could trigger mass protests akin to those against Iraq in 2003.
Stop the War Coalition has already announced a 'Don't Bomb Syria' protest due to take place outside Downing Street on Friday 13th April from 5pm.
Read These Next:
Syrian Women Sexually Exploited In Return For Aid
Two Women On What It's Really Like To Live In Syria Now
The Day-To-Day Life Of A Mother In Syria's War-Torn Aleppo
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series