Two Women On What It's Really Like To Live In Syria Now

I wanted to stay in Aleppo but we couldn't, it became even more dangerous. My daughter had turned one and I was pregnant with my second child. We fled. We're now in Gaziantep in Turkey. We feel lost. We're trying to work out what to do. We want to return to the western side of Aleppo but the situation is too bad. There's attacks and a lot of Islamic militants. Another choice is to stay in Turkey, but I don't prefer that. We're waiting for our child to be born and then we will decide. In the meantime, I'm working on a documentary about the last days of Aleppo, and have recently visited London for media training with Channel 4. But ultimately, I do hope to return to Syria."