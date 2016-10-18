The government claims that the rebels, some of whom are extremists considered terrorist groups by the West, are blocking civilians in east Aleppo from fleeing – a claim Afraa and other civilians deny. They say that, should they take up the regime’s offer of safe passage, they would be killed by regime snipers or captured and tortured.“We are staying here through our own free will. No one forces us to stay,” she said. “But the siege is destroying our hopes.”



Most evenings, the family sits in the air raid shelter waiting for a strike that will end it all. But within the misery, there are flashes of life before the war. “My children remember their former lives,” Afraa said. “They remember seeing gardens, and visiting the sea. They yearn for the friends and relatives who have been taken from them. They still have hope to meet them some day.”



The children draw their dead friends as if they’re superheroes, giving them big muscles and bright red and blue costumes. Others are on board a paper ship that they’ve glued together and drawn on. It’s for their friends who tried to go to Europe, but drowned when their boat sank.



“We don’t know when our end will come. We realise we’re just numbers in many countries,” said Afraa. “But history will remember this, and it will not have mercy on those who let us down.”



@louiseelisabet is Turkey Correspondent for The Sunday Times

