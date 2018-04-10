3. “The mayonnaise is done. Next step is going to be just a little bit of seasoning. Now what you should know about this safe catch, is that it's pre-seasoned pre-flavoured — so, you’re not going to need a whole lot. But, we’re just going to add a little bit. Just to give it a little spice. Now what we have here is just a very simple McCormick sea salt grinder. Nothing fancy about this, you can get this at your local grocery store. And you’re going to want to, because it’s going to add a lot of flavour to your tuna fish. Now, I usually go clockwise around the bowl once and then one drop right in the centre. I give that a little mix, make sure it gets in there, hits the different spots.”