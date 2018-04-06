Meme culture has completely transformed the internet, from demystifying mental health to commenting on the politics of our time. Memes allow online users to tackle difficult topics with humour, creativity and customisation. A lot of the time, memes become popular by making someone else the punchline, but teenagers and millennials are challenging that with 'wholesome' memes trending on Instagram. Under the hashtags #wholesomememes (152,000 posts and counting) and #purememes (16,000 posts), young people are sharing supportive, kind messages with each other.