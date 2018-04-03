The Nail Art Trend That's Heating Up For Coachella

Before the air-conditioned Revolve parties and inflatable swans and £1,000+ flower crowns and glitter, Coachella was — at its core — a stripped-down celebration of music in the desert. And if you're looking to channel that vibe, then you'll love the nail art trend that's heating up in advance of the festival's 19th year: desert nails.
Within the hashtag, you'll find designs that are more literal, like cacti, as well as subtler nods to the Southwest region and its design influences. But one thing is for sure: This nail art is cool — and when Coachella's forecast is looking to be upward of 96 degrees, that feels like a start.