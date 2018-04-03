It's Time To Stop Blaming The Parkland Kids For Nikolas Cruz's Actions

Let me say it loud and clear for you guys. NONE OF US BULLIED NICK CRUZ. Again. WE. NEVER. BULLIED. NICK. CRUZ. He was a bully. He was racist, sexist, homophobic and violent and he sold knives out of his lunchbox. And yet we treated him with respect. Stop blaming the victims.— Sheryl (Oli) #neveragain (@tsukkiu) April 2, 2018
He would threaten girls with rape, he would hit his brother who was black, he would call people slurs and show his love for the nazi party. And he has been like this basically for as long as anyone has known him. Would you want your friends or kid hanging out with this guy? No.— Sheryl (Oli) #neveragain (@tsukkiu) April 2, 2018
The whole idea that Emma bullied him is fake and a complete lie. She said we ostracized him which means we stayed away from him and guess why? Because he was terrifying. And yet he still had his large group of friends! He was lonely or anything he had a whole friend group!— Sheryl (Oli) #neveragain (@tsukkiu) April 2, 2018
I keep saying this but people don't want to believe it: emerging meme on the right is Nikolas Cruz is victim & martyr who only became shooter because he was bullied by vile anti-gun students. https://t.co/eecEHrLAcO— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 30, 2018