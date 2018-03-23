Nail-art trends come and go, but nail art itself is always in style. Now, manicurists around the world are taking the term literally and turning it into a trend all its own, with the Pablo Picasso-inspired manicures we've been seeing all over Instagram.
Granted, manis modelled after fine art aren't anything new: We've seen Monet lilies, Van Gogh stars, and even Keith Haring figures painted on fingertips in the past. But there's something different about these Picasso-inspired sets. Maybe it's the fact that they can be done with a free hand, or maybe it's because they look good in any colour combo imaginable — and it doesn't hurt that, with their abstract nature, making mistakes is NBD.
Either way, we know what'll be populating our saved tab for the next few weeks. So grab your
palette polish and get some inspiration for your weekend nail look, ahead.