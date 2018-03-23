Granted, manis modelled after fine art aren't anything new: We've seen Monet lilies, Van Gogh stars, and even Keith Haring figures painted on fingertips in the past. But there's something different about these Picasso-inspired sets. Maybe it's the fact that they can be done with a free hand, or maybe it's because they look good in any colour combo imaginable — and it doesn't hurt that, with their abstract nature, making mistakes is NBD.