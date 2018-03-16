I'm not feeling entirely myself after that trip. Strange. Tomorrow I'll share a blog post telling you all about it. It's not every day you get to say: "I'm going to be 22 and I'm taking my self to Disneyland." Well, back to reality. Hard to believe that just yesterday I was standing alone outside Sleeping Beauty's Castle. But I'll always have The Image.

A post shared by Carolyn (@theslowtraveler) on Mar 12, 2018 at 11:15am PDT