This Pickle Recipe Has Been Saved Almost 100,000 Times On Pinterest

Pickles are a somewhat divisive food, but when you fry them up as hot appetiser and pair them with a mayonnaise-based dip, that can’t really be bad, right? Pretty much anything is good fried and smothered in mayo. That must be why, despite the pickle's status as a controversial snack, there's a fried pickle recipe that has been saved over 98,000 times on Pinterest.
The fried pickle recipe in question is from a blog called All She Cooks, and it's for a copycat version of the fried pickle appetiser served at Texas Roadhouse. These fried pickles, however, don't require you to get in your car and pay a visit to your nearest location of the chain, and they only take 20 minutes to make.
This extremely popular fried pickle recipe actually contains two recipes in one. There is a recipe for the actual pickles, which calls for eight different ingredients. First, the dill pickle chips are coated in a mixture of flour, Cajun seasoning, basil, oregano, cayenne pepper, and kosher salt. Then, they're dropped into hot oil, either in a pot on the stove or in a fryer.
The other recipe included in this single Pinterest post is for the dipping sauce that's served with the pickles. To make the dipping sauce, you'll need mayonnaise, horseradish, ketchup, and more Cajun seasoning. All you have to do with those ingredients is mix them all together and get to dipping.
In the comments section of this Pinterest recipe, users who tried it out shared their own tips for perfecting the fried pickles. Some suggested popping them in the fridge for a bit before frying them, but many also seem to think the recipe is perfect as is. One commenter wrote, "Surprisingly great flavour. With the simple recipe I didn't expect much but I experimented with 3 fried pickle recipes & these were the best. Lotsa flavour & thin crisp skin."
Though this recipe is the most popular pickle dish on Pinterest at the moment, it's not just fried pickles that are getting the love. According to Pinterest, saves for pickle recipes in general are up 114% year over year on the website. Other top pickle recipes include Dill Pickle Rollups, Dill Pickle Pasta Salad, Pickle Grilled Cheese Toastie, and Dill Pickle Dip. Perhaps pickles aren't so divisive after all — at least not to Pinterest users.
