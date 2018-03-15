If You're Not Following These Fashion Queens, Sashay Away

If you haven't been keeping up with RuPaul's Drag Race, we'll forgive you — but just this once. (It is 2018, after all.) Really, it's insane to think that the Emmy-winning show is just hitting its peak as it heads into its 10th season. But better late than never. As we prepare for the anniversary of the force that's transformed reality television — and added new vernacular and opportunities for drag queens and drag culture — we've found ourselves nostalgic for stars of RPDR's past. And, as fashion folk, we may or not have a few favourites.
While Drag Race casts queens of all aesthetics (see: fishy queens, pageant queens, the token Puerto Rican queen(s) of each season, and more), we're partial to those who do their homework when it comes to crafting their looks. For example, when Willam wore Versace heels down the runway; or when judge Santino Rice compared Raja Gemini's handmade runway look to Vivienne Westwood; or when Violet Chachki left even Anna Wintour (er, Alaska Thunderfuck 5000) speechless when she wore two outfits in one down the catwalk. It's safe to say that the fashion queens of RPDR bring it every ball.
While there's no one way to be a fierce queen, and killer style is a mere portion of what the judges look for when it comes to crowning America's Next Drag Superstar, we can't help but treat every season of RuPaul's Drag Race as if it's an extension of Fashion Month. And it's no surprise how many queens sit front row and walk the shows, too. (In case you didn't know, Marc Jacobs is a huge fan.) Ahead of the All Stars 3 season finale and premiere of season 10 we're ranking — in no specific order — our top drag queens from Drag Race herstory. Now, sissy that walk!